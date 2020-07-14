Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been diagnosed with a left mid-foot sprain and is day-to-day, the team announced.

Buxton was carted off the field during an intrasquad scrimmage Monday at Target Field after injuring his left foot while closing in on a fly ball.

Nelson Cruz was batting against Jose Berrios when he sent a deep drive to center. Buxton went back on the ball and had plenty of time to make the catch, but a breeze coming in from center forced him to change direction back toward home plate. As soon as that occurred he sat down on the grass and assistant trainer Matt Biancuzzo rushed toward him.

After a few minutes, Buxton was helped to a cart, hopping on his right leg while trainers held his left leg.

The last two seasons have been particularly challenging for Buxton. In 2018, he played in only 28 games due to a migraine in April, then a broken left big toe suffered while fouling a ball off his foot during a rehabilitation assignment following the migraine. The Twins also didn't call him up in September of that year, which pushed back his free agency a year.

Last season, he spent time on the injured list for a right wrist contusion, a concussion, then a left shoulder injury in August that required season-ending surgery.