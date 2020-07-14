Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was carted off the field during an intrasquad scrimmage on Monday after injuring his left foot while closing in on a fly ball.

The Twins announced moments after the play the Buxton had suffered a left foot injury and was being taken for imaging. The team said it would have more information Tuesday.

“Initial once-over didn’t show anything serious, which I think we can take as a cautiously optimistic good sign,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

“I’m hopeful Buck comes out of this with something relatively minor … but we’re always prepared for the alternative.”

Nelson Cruz was batting against Jose Berrios when he sent a deep drive to center. Buxton went back on the ball and had plenty of time to make the catch, but a breeze coming in from center forced Buxton to change direction back toward home plate. As soon has he changed direction he immediately sat down on the grass, and the training staff rushed out to attend to him.

After a few minutes, Buxton was helped to the cart, hopping on his right leg while trainers held his left leg.