Sore spot

Byron Buxton put a scare into Twins officials and teammates Monday when he was carted off the field because of a left foot sprain during an intrasquad game at Target Field. He’s day to day, but the injury history of the speedy and talented center fielder is already a lengthy one:

Year: Injuries, Games played (Twins record)

2015: Sprained left thumb, 46 (83-79)

2016: Knee contusion/back spasms, 92 (59-103)

2017: Groin strain/migraines, 140 (85-77)

2018: Migraines/fractured toe/strained wrist, 28 (78-84)

2019: Wrist contusion/concussion/left shoulder dislocation/labrum surgery, 87 (101-61)

• Buxton suffered additional injuries in the minors, and spent non-injury time in the minors for production issues and on rehab stints.