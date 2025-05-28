Bulked up Jayden Daniels looks to have put on weight coming off rookie season with the Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. — Jayden Daniels evades the topic as if he's an oncoming pass rusher and ducks away from the questions as if he's avoiding a sack.
It sure looks as if the Washington Commanders' franchise quarterback has bulked up, adding some muscle after his AP Offensive Rookie of the Year season. He just won't say how much and insists it was not a particular mission of his.
''That's up for grabs — I don't know," Daniels said Wednesday after an offseason practice session. "I was just working out. It wasn't about this amount or much. Just go out there, have a plan and naturally just put on weight.''
Daniels is happy to let others talk about his weight, and that extends to his teammates and coaches. They notice, chalking it up to him being a competitor looking to gain another edge.
Kliff Kingsbury, back for a second season as offensive coordinator, has not seen what Daniels is lifting but observes the 24-year-old looking a little thicker.
''He's still pretty lean, but he's definitely worked really hard at his fitness and the weight room," Kingsbury said. "He knows what he has to do to protect himself and where he feels comfortable playing. But the arm strength: He looks better, and you can tell he's stronger. There's no doubt.''
That wasn't a message from the coaching staff coming off Daniels leading the way in Washington exceeding all expectations to make the playoffs and go on an improbable run to the NFC championship game. Kingsbury wanted Daniels to get some rest rather than rush back into preparing for his second professional season.
Easier said than done. A year since being the second pick in the draft and going through an entirely new process, he took some time to reflect and adjusted his priorities.