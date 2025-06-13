Panthers build and then squander a 3-goal lead against Oilers in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers led 3-0 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.
But, they lost.
Matthew Tkachuk and the stars of the defending champion Panthers smothered the Oilers in the first period.
Edmonton's veterans responded fiercely, scoring four straight goals to take a 4-3 lead. The Panthers rebounded, scoring in the final seconds of the third period to force overtime. But, Oilers star Leon Draisaitl scored 11:18 into OT to give Edmonton a 5-4, series-tying victory Thursday night.
What initially looked like an easy victory that would put Florida one win away from clinching a second straight Stanley Cup Final turned into a huge collapse that has the series tied 2-2 heading back to Edmonton.
''We carried play in the first, they carried it in the second,'' Tkachuk said. ''Special teams were good for us in the first, special teams were good for them in the second. I think it was tighter than a 3-0 period at the start for us. And they clearly took control of play in the second. After two (periods) it's even, and it probably should have been. So, it doesn't matter how you how you start, you've got to treat it as zeros at the start of a period.''
It has been that kind of series so far — an evenly matched, back and forth heavyweight fight between two extremely experienced, resilient teams. The final has been so tight that three of four games have gone to overtime, marking just the eighth Stanley Cup Final – and fourth in the expansion era (since 1967-68) — to have three or more games require overtime.
Despite the loss, Florida coach Paul Maurice said he could appreciate the competitiveness.