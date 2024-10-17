Broadway star Patrick Page gets under the skin of evil in ‘All the Devils Are Here’ at the Guthrie

A: Shakespeare’s villains grow more and more aware of themselves and more human over the period from 1590 to 1605. Remember, Shakespeare’s work grew out of the morality play, the homiletic tradition in which there was a moral that the playwright wanted the audience to come away with. In other words, the playwright wanted to convert the audience, which is not what Shakespeare does. Shakespeare takes a question that’s complex and sets it before us. So, by the time we get to the end of his career we’ve gone from these characters who embody vice, like what Shakespeare grew up with, to fully fledged three-dimensional human beings who do terrible things.