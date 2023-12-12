Gophers starting guard Braeden Carrington is taking time away from the basketball program for personal reasons, he announced Tuesday.

A sophomore and former Minnesota Mr. Basketball at Park Center, Carrington posted on his social media pages Tuesday afternoon: "There's areas of my life I am looking to improve and must step away from the program and put myself first. I plan on returning to the team when the time is right."

The Gophers later announced that Carrington was taking an indefinite leave of absence to focus on mental health.

"We fully support Braeden as he takes this time to focus on his mental health," Gophers coach Ben Johnson said in a statement. "Myself, our administration and our team will do whatever we can to help him and I admire Braeden for his courage. We will be here to assist him every step of the way."

Carrington, who averaged 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 10 starts this season, played a big role in the comeback victory against Nebraska in the Big Ten home opener with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes.

But Carrington was limited to six of his 21 minutes in the second half of Saturday's 77-57 win against Florida Gulf Coast.

Johnson said on his taped radio show earlier Tuesday that Carrington was dealing with an ankle injury, but he was expected to be available for the game later against IUPUI at home.

The Gophers are playing without leading scorer Dawson Garcia for the second straight game Tuesday.