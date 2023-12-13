There were several occasions this season when Gophers coach Ben Johnson campaigned for fans to show up to support his basketball team. He asked for help creating an exciting atmosphere at home games.

Williams Arena might take time to be packed as years past, but Johnson's team hasn't needed much help to make their games exciting.

Playing a fast and fun style Tuesday night against an overmatched opponent, the Gophers saw Elijah Hawkins set a program single-game record with 17 assists and only one turnover to help his team put on a show in a 101-65 win against IUPUI in front of an announced crowd of 6,581 at the Barn.

The maestro of the U's symphony of crowd-pleasing plays, Hawkins broke the team's single-game assists record of 16 by Arriel McDonald vs. Wisconsin in 1994 with a thread-the-needle pass to walk-on Erick Reader for a 99-59 lead with 2 minutes, 34 seconds to play.

Hawkins' 17 assists tied for the third most in Big Ten history with Michigan State's Gary Ganakas in 1972. It was also the third consecutive game with at least 11 assists for the point guard, which had never happened in Minnesota history.

The Gophers (8-3) played their second consecutive game without leading scorer Dawson Garcia. Starting guard Braeden Carrington also announced earlier Tuesday he was temporarily leaving the program to focus on mental health, but Minnesota's improved team depth this season was evident.

Guard Cam Christie led four Gophers players in double figures with 19 points. Forward Parker Fox finished with 16 points on 8-for-8 shooting. Forward Joshua Ola-Joseph had all of his 14 points in the first half, while guard Mike Mitchell Jr. also added 14 points.

A Howard transfer, Hawkins tied the U's assists record with just under nine minutes left in the second half on a dish in transition to Kadyn Betts for a two-handed slam. That made it a 91-52 lead for the Gophers, who finished with 31 assists in the game.

Entering the game, the 5-11 Washington D.C. native ranked second in the Big Ten in assists (6.5) and turnovers per game (3.1). Hawkins' speed in an up-tempo offense helped his Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team to the NCAA tournament last season.

Now playing for a Big Ten team, Hawkins has even more talent to work with. He had 11 assists in the first half Tuesday, including an alley-oop to forward Pharrel Payne that might have instantly gone viral after being posted on social media.

Joining Hawkins in the starting backcourt, Christie, a freshman, and Mitchell, a Pepperdine transfer, combined for 33 points and seven three-pointers.

Not until Johnson's third year as head coach did the Gophers men's basketball roster get to be at full strength. His team's depth has been tested with starters Garcia and Carrington out Tuesday, but Hawkins and company more than made up the difference for the team's third consecutive victory.

The Gophers, who finished shooting 63% with 11 dunks and 14 three-pointers against the Jaguars (3-8), have a nine-day break before playing again at home Dec. 21 vs. Ball State.