Nikola Jokic did it all again. And the MVP trophy is his again.
Jokic, the Denver Nuggets star from Serbia, was announced Wednesday night as the NBA's Most Valuable Player — his third time winning the award in the past four seasons, a feat that just six other players in league history have accomplished.
He averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Others averaged more in each category — and Jokic has had better years in each of those categories — but he was the only player to rank in the NBA's top 10 in points, rebounds and assists per game this season.
Local A 'booming' fraud scheme: Feeding Our Future employee admits he got kickbacks in get-rich scheme
