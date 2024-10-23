Boston Scientific lifts sales outlook, notes key approval of AFib device with Minnesota ties

Last week, Boston Scientific announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Farawave Nav Ablation Catheter, which allows a surgeon to both map the heart and treat paroxysmal atrial fibrillation through the same catheter. Previously, physicians typically used a separate mapping catheter to examine the heart’s electrical patterns prior to treatment, the company said. In cardiac procedures, catheters are thin tube-shaped devices that can be advanced to the heart through blood vessels, allowing physicians to access the heart without open surgery.