Body of an Israeli hostage is found in Gaza, possibly alongside his son's remains, army says

U.S. stock indexes ended mixed after drifting between small losses and gains. Trading was relatively subdued a day after strong reports on the economy stirred up worries that inflation and interest rates may remain higher than expected. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. In the bond market, the moves were also more modest following the charge higher for yields over the last month. Reports on the economy came in mixed, and a top Federal Reserve official said he still expects rate cuts this year.