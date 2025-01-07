Revisiting Bob Dylan’s first electric concert in Minneapolis

Dave Mona, a complete unknown rookie reporter at the Minneapolis Tribune, volunteered to review the show. Fresh out of the University of Minnesota with a journalism degree, he was a general assignment reporter, writing obituaries and stories about the weather. A folk music follower and one of the newspaper’s few staffers under age 30, he’d already covered the Beatles in concert, where he couldn’t hear a note over the screaming fans. He figured that wouldn’t be a challenge at Dylan’s gig.