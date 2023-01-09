More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Wild
Short-staffed Wild shut out 3-0 by Blues at Xcel
This is the first time since Dec. 7-9 the team has dropped consecutive games, and the Wild suffered their first shutout since Nov. 8.
Wolves
Wolves struggle but find a way to win in Houston, 104-96 over Rockets
The Wolves found a way to win but made it a lot harder on themselves than they had to. They were down by 20 in the first half and trailed by four entering the fourth.
Vikings
Vikings' 2023 opponents set: Another trip to Philadelphia on horizon
The Vikings will travel to the Eagles' home turf for the fifth time since 2016 (or sixth if there's an NFC Championship game rematch coming this season).
www.startribune.com
Blues shut out Wild 3-0
The St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Vikings
Five extra points: Vikings finish with historically bad defense
The Vikings left Soldier Field with the worst defense they've had in 31 seasons of reaching the playoffs.