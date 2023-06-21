Minnesota lost its bid to host the 2027 Expo, which will instead go to Serbia's capital city, Belgrade.

The United States' bid, which local leaders had hoped could spur development in neglected parts of Bloomington, bringing more than $2 billion in economic impact to the region and millions of visitors, was eliminated early Wednesday in the third round of voting by the intergovernmental body called the International Bureau of Expositions, or BIE.

The 179 member countries each got a vote for the Expo, a supersized trade show that is a smaller version of the World's Fair. Because no country won a two-thirds majority on the first round of voting, the lowest vote-getting countries were eliminated in successive rounds.

Serbia beat out Spain, Thailand and Argentina, as well as the United States for the Expo.

"While Minnesota may not have been chosen as the host, we are incredibly proud of the effort, passion, and commitment that went into our bid," said Bob Clark, Minnesota USA World Expo bid committee co-chair and founder of design-build firm Clayco.

John Stanoch, president and CEO of the bid committee, Minnesota USA Expo 2027, said he thought competing for the Expo raised Minnesota's global business profile.

"This process also created strong national and global relationships that will benefit Bloomington, the Greater MSP region, Minnesota and the United States for years to come," said bid committee CEO Bob Stanoch in a statement.