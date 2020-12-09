More from Star Tribune
Nation Alexei Navalny, galvanizing opposition leader and Putin's fiercest foe, died in prison, Russia says
Local
Minnesota Revenue to reissue 128K tax rebate checks that have gone uncashed
This marks the third attempt to get money to those who qualified for the one-time rebate.
Curious Minnesota
What's the story behind Minnesota communities around the country?
Even far away from their home state, Minnesotans often find each other.
Business
We're addicted to PFAS. Can we adapt to live without?
As bans and other regulations come into effect, there still aren't replacements for the useful but damaging "forever chemicals."
Local
Is there a craft beer bubble? Minnesota brewers say there's room for everyone, but some taprooms face uncertainty
National beer consumption is down as more beverage options, from hard seltzers to THC drinks, come on the market.
High Schools
A surprising team stands atop Minneapolis basketball this season
Washburn's 21-2 season with a City Conference title has been built on trust, unselfishness, a defensive mindset and 6-foot-9 Kyle Jorgensen.