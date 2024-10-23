Biltmore Estate to reopen post-Helene; Anne Frank annex coming to NYC

Impatient passengers may be in for a rude awakening the next time they try to line up early. American Airlines is piloting a system to flag when people attempt to board before their group has been called — passengers often referred to as “gate lice.” American said that when someone tries to board with the wrong group, its software gives an “audible signal” and shows the gate agent a message with the correct group. The airline has tested the technology at the Albuquerque and Tucson airports and will expand soon to other locations. Delta Air Lines does not use any boarding enforcement technology, but said it switched its system this year to board by numbered zones “to bring more clarity” to the process. United Airlines said, “Our gate agents monitor the boarding process.”