The Piano Man and Gold Dust Woman will team up for another big concert at the home of the Purple and Gold.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are slated to perform a co-headlining show at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 10. The news follows last month's death of Nicks' longtime bandmate Christine McVie that likely marked the end of their old band Fleetwood Mac.

Tickets for the Friday night concert will go on sale Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Tour promoter Live Nation (which owns Ticketmaster) did not publicize what the public will have to pay for admission into the publicly funded venue that night, in keeping with its dynamic-pricing ticketing policies.

Vikings, stadium and Live Nation officials announced the concert with a Friday morning press conference featuring hall-of-fame defensive tackle John Randle in a new role as concert hype man.

"It's going to be an unforgettable night in Minneapolis," Live Nation's Minneapolis concerts president Josh Lacey boasted.

Fanfare-filled press conferences seem to be Joel's thing. A similar affair was held to announce his last Twin Cities performance at Target Field in 2017.

Ranked as the sixth-bestselling artist in rock and pop history with such ubiquitous hits as "Uptown Girl," "My Life" and "Piano Man," the 73-year-old New Yorker has avoided the R-word — retirement — in interviews. However, he has scaled back on touring over the past decade, instead favoring multi-night stands at Madison Square Garden.

Nicks, 74, has continued to regularly tour in recent years with both the Lindsey Buckingham-less Fleetwood Mac and with her solo band, which usually includes Twin Cities keyboardist Ricky Peterson.

Her solo concerts — including her appearance at the Minnesota State Fair in 2017 — typically include a handful of her Mac standards ("Gold Dust Woman," "Gypsy") alongside solo hits such as "Edge of Seventeen" and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around."

Joel and Nicks announced other 2023 co-headlining concerts this week at NFL stadiums in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Nashville and Arlington, Texas.

They will arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium amid a bustling concert calendar that already includes one of the other biggest names in music, Taylor Swift, whose two shows there June 23 and 24 were part of the nationwide ticketing debacle that has U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and other lawmakers calling for a probe into Ticketmaster's business practices.

Other concerts already confirmed for 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium include: The Red Hot Chili Peppers with the Strokes (April 8), Luke Combs (May 13) and Ed Sheeran (Aug. 12).