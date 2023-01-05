Fresh from landing at No. 1 on the pop charts with "Unholy," British singer Sam Smith is returning to North America, with an Aug. 16 concert at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

"Unholy," a duet with Kim Petras, is Smith's first chart-topper in the States. It will be featured on Smith's fourth album, "Gloria," which drops Jan. 27.

Smith, who won four Grammys including best new artist in 2015, is known for the breakthrough hit "Stay with Me," which was Grammys' song and record of the year. Smith has also scored with "I'm Not the Only One," "Too Good at Goodbyes," "Dancing with a Stranger," with Normani, and the Oscar-winning James Bond movie theme, "Writing's on the Wall."

Opening the St. Paul concert will be Jessie Reyez, the Canadian singer who will be featured on "Gloria."

St. Paul tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at Ticketmaster.com. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets from 9 a.m. Jan. 9 to 10 p.m. Jan. 12. Tickets start at $29.50; Xcel Energy Center would not disclose other price information.