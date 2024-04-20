Descending from the light rigging high above the scene, Kane Brown hovered over the stage on a small platform to kick off his concert Friday night at packed Target Center.

That's similar to the way the country superstar launched his show 27 months ago at the same arena. Only the outfit and the song were different. Instead of a Timberwolves jersey, Brown opted for a stylish black jacket with stripes made of fancy string and no ballcap. And the song this time was "Bury Me in Georgia," a stomping chant delivered with Brown's unmistakable buzzing baritone.

The outfit and the opener weren't the only things different. Brown's performance was louder and slicker, less personal and appealing than 2022′s terrific concert. And Friday's encore-less, seemingly rushed effort was remarkably short at only 75 minutes.

What was missing most of all was the 30-year-old injecting his story, personality and humanity into the show. Last time, on his first arena headlining tour, he shared his compelling and revealing backstory in conversation. The Tennessee-reared singer talked about wetting his bed at age 6, which resulted in his stepfather roughing him up and grandma turning in the abuser to authorities. He spoke about being the only person of color in his mom's family (he's biracial) and meeting his older siblings when he was 16.

Two years ago, he discussed growing up poor in trailer parks, wearing his water shoes to play basketball and attending seven different high schools. He recalled placing first and second in a high school talent show and giving his winnings ($75) to his mom.

And last time he got emotional thinking about his two daughters. This time, he mentioned his wife, Katelyn, only because she wasn't in attendance to sing their hit duet "Thank God." Her voice appeared via recording. After the song, Brown frowned, "It's always a sad song to sing when she's not here."

That was about as personal as he got all night.

Brown specializes in sentimental ballads like "Good as You," which was delivered on a small stage at the back of the arena, and "Heaven," a pretty celebration of love that was the penultimate piece on Friday. While those were smartly understated, his rendition of "Georgia on My Mind" — which he said he recorded for the recent Masters golf tournament — found the inviting intimacy of his croon on the small stage obliterated by the too-loud band playing 70 yards away on the main stage.

The six-man band provided plenty of power on "What Ifs," "One Mississippi" and the kinetic "Fiddle in the Band."

"I'm a little bit of bass, 808s, a little bit of clap your hands/I'm a little bit of six strings on a backbeat with a fiddle in the band," Brown sang between twangy blasts from his band on the latter number.

Indeed, he's one of the most open-minded and eclectic musical figures associated with country music. Not only has he collaborated with an array of country stars including Blake Shelton, Chris Young and Lauren Alaina but EDM ace Marshmello, Latin pop star Camila Cabello and R&B stalwarts Khalid, H.E.R. and John Legend, to name a few.

On Friday, Brown offered his Marshmello number "One Thing Right" as well as his duet with rapper Blackbear, "Memory," and his Young collab "Famous Friends," with opening acts Parmalee and Tyler Hubbard joining in on the party tune.

Brown, whose fourth album is due this year, introduced one new number, "Haunted," about struggling with depression. He said it was going to be his new single until two days ago; he didn't elaborate. The alluring selection was enveloped in flame throwers, fireworks and a ponderous electric guitar solo.

After closing with the honky-tonk boogie with buzzing rock guitar of "Like I Love Country Music," Brown reprised what he did last time at Target Center: Stripped off his tank top, tossed it to the crowd and exited.

Opening act Hubbard has been on a hot streak since he left the blockbuster duo Florida Georgia Line a couple of years ago. The Georgia native, 37, has landed a trio of tunes in the top-three slots on Billboard's country chart. But the well-crafted material he played Friday was geared more to the radio than an arena. During his 45-minute set, Hubbard connected with the crowd only on the Florida Georgia Line crossover smash "Cruise" and his own breezy bop "Dancin' in the Country."

Kicking off the night was Parmalee, a North Carolina quartet with three No. 1 country hits on its resume, but the group needed to offer Usher's "Yeah" to spice up their bland country-pop set.



