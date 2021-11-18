1. Ohio State (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten)

Buckeyes routed Purdue as C.J. Stroud passed for five TDs. A win over MSU puts Buckeyes a step closer to College Football Playoff. Last week: 1

2. Michigan State (9-1, 6-1)

Spartans blocked defending champion Buckeyes from making the CFP semifinals in 2015. Can they do it again? Last week: 2

3. Michigan (9-1, 6-1)

Wolverines visit Maryland, which won the first meeting vs. Michigan as a Big Ten member but has been outscored 202-41 since. Last week: 3

4. Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2)

Badgers are in firm control of the Big Ten West. They are host to Nebraska, which is 1-8 vs. Wisconsin since joining the Big Ten. Last week: 4

5. Iowa (8-2, 5-2)

Hawkeyes kept Floyd of Rosedale, now must beat Illinois and Nebraska and hope Wisconsin loses. Last week: 5

6. Penn State (6-4, 3-4)

Visit from Rutgers might not be the slam dunk it usually is for Nittany Lions. Last week: 6

7. Purdue (6-4, 4-3)

Boilermakers finish with Northwestern at Wrigley Field and Indiana at home, so an 8-4 record is within reach. Last week: 7

8. Gophers (6-4, 4-3)

Winning at Indiana is an absolute must for a team that's dropped two in a row. Last week: 8

9. Maryland (5-5, 2-5)

Terrapins still haven't reached bowl eligibility and will need a win over Michigan or Rutgers to earn it. Last week: 9

10. Rutgers (5-5, 2-5)

Scarlet Knights have beaten Penn State twice in 31 tries – in 1988 and 1918. Last week: 12

11. Illinois (4-6, 3-4)

Illini need an upset win at Iowa to keep bowl hopes alive. Last week: 10

12. Nebraska (3-7, 1-6)

With games against Wisconsin and Iowa, Huskers could have a say in who wins Big Ten West. Last week: 11

13. Northwestern (3-7, 1-6)

Wildcats will try to put on a show against Purdue at Wrigley Field. Last week: 13

14. Indiana (2-8, 0-7)

Let this sink in: Hoosiers lost by 35 at home to Rutgers. Last week: 14