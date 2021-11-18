Randy Johnson's Three-and-Out

A look around college football each week

Three Pro Football Focus rankings for the the Gophers

Their offensive line is ranked No. 1

PFF released its ratings through Week 11, and it ranks the Gophers offensive line as the top line in the nation. John Michael Schmitz is the No. 2-ranked center, Blaise Andries the No. 6 guard, Conner Olson the No. 32 guard and Daniel Faalele the No. 41 tackle.

Kieft is the top-ranked Power Five tight end

Ko Kieft, a 6-5, 265-pound sixth-year senior, has been a blocking force all season, stacking more pancakes than IHOP. He's also become a sneaky receiving threat. Against Iowa, he caught a 27-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-2 play, and earlier he was open for what could have been another TD catch.

Gophers graded at No. 19 overall

The methods that PFF analysts use often differ from the internal grades that coaches give their teams, nor do they mirror national statistical rankings. PFF has the Gophers graded at No. 19 overall, their offense No. 6, their defense tied for No. 65 and their special teams 39th.