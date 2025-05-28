Bears QB Caleb Williams addresses controversy from book excerpt

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams sought to quiet the controversy about how he hadn't wanted to come to his current team prior to the 2024 draft.
Williams admitted an ESPN story about an upcoming book by Seth Wickersham on quarterbacks was true in that he did like the idea of going to the Minnesota Vikings initially, but this was prior to his first visit to Chicago. Then, Williams said, he wanted to be with the Bears.
''Yeah, I had a good visit at the other place — Minnesota, with (coach) Kevin O'Connell,'' Williams said. ''Good staff and all of that obviously. He just won the coach of the year award and things like that. Obviously, good staff and things like that.
''But something that keeps getting lost, something that keeps getting, I think, not being addressed the way it needs to be is the fact that I went on that visit first, came here and then after I came here, I went back home and talked to my dad.''
His comment to his father, Carl Williams, was he wanted to play for the Bears and become the quarterback who leads them out of a history of struggling quarterbacks.
''This whole storm that happened, it wasn't something that we wanted to have happen at this point,'' Williams said during a news conference Wednesday during the Bears OTAs. ''We're focused on the present, we're focused on now, we're focused on trying to get this ship moving in the right direction. And I think so far that's what we've been doing.
''But for this to come out it's been a distraction.''
The book, ''American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,'' looks at many QBs but Williams' part details how he and his father thought about the possibility of finding a way to circumvent the NFL draft in 2024 to avoid coming to Chicago. Williams labeled any of the early discussion as mere thoughts, not action.