BCA: Man wanted for pregnant ex-wife’s murder aimed gun at St. Paul officers before they killed him

Stowers was charged last month with two counts each of second-degree murder, second-degree assault and first-degree carjacking following the killing of Damara Alexis Stowers, 35, who was found dead in her North End apartment with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 19. She was eight or nine weeks pregnant when she died. He called a Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office employee that day to say he had shot someone and wanted to turn himself in, but he never did. A nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.