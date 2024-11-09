One person is dead after a police shooting Saturday afternoon in St. Paul’s West Seventh neighborhood.
One dead after St. Paul police shooting in West Seventh district
The incident comes nearly two weeks after St. Paul officers shot an armed man suspected of killing three people.
According to St. Paul police, the shooting occurred just after 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bay Street and Watson Avenue. No officers were injured, according to the department.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed on the social platform X that it was on site to investigate a use-of-force incident. Authorities were expected to share more details Saturday evening.
Saturday’s shooting comes nearly two weeks after St. Paul officers shot an armed man charged with killing three people at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. Earl Bennett, 40, was listed in critical but stable condition after the shooting remains in custody.
Bennett was charged with three counts of second-degree murder for shooting three people in a tent before fleeing. He was also charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting at a Minneapolis sober home.
This is a developing story. Check back with startribune.com for further information.
