Charges: Man on the run after killing pregnant ex-wife in St. Paul apartment

It was around 9:08 p.m. on Oct. 19 when St. Paul officers heard reports of a shooting at an apartment on the 100 block of Sycamore Street East. Damara Stowers’ apartment door was open. Officers entered to find Stowers on the floor of her spare bedroom with bullet casings nearby and gun residue in the air. She was unconscious, and medics pronounced her dead at the scene.