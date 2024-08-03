Review: In his farewell St. Paul show, Barry Manilow doesn’t act like it’s over

Three piano men walk into a bar.
“My farewell tour took five years, finally ending last year,” says the man with the oversized eyeglasses. “A total of 330 performances. I went to Boston four different times.”
“I may be crazy,” the bald guy with the graying goatee says, “but I just pulled the plug on my Madison Square Garden residency last month after 150 shows over 10 years.”
“I just can’t stop,” says the tall, skinny guy. “I just broke Elvis Presley’s record in Vegas and Bette Midler’s record at Radio City Music Hall.”
Elton John, Billy Joel and Barry Manilow all started in the 1970s, saw their hits continue in the ‘80s and had a moment or two in the ‘90s. Between them, they’ve accumulated 62 platinum albums (for million-sellers), six children (and five divorces) and enough income to keep Forbes busy (re)calculating its list of the richest music stars.
But they’ve reached that fork in the road when it comes to going on the road.