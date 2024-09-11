The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in Twin Cities this week

7. Goose: All signs are pointing to these Connecticut groovers becoming the next big American jam band — including indicators from the members of Dead & Co. and Phish themselves, each of whom have joined the quintet at its shows and recruited it as an opening act. Just a decade since its inception, the band proved to be arguably more cohesive and harmonious in the studio than either of those two veteran acts, too, with 2022′s surprisingly catchy and harmonious breakout LP “Dripfield,” which it just followed last month with a concert album, “Live at the Fox Theatre.” So there’s a chance non-jammers might dig them, too. Of course, it’s playing a two-set “evening with” show on tour with no opener. (8 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $46, ticketmaster.com)