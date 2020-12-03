MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A small plane has crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate, with no injuries reported, authorities say.
The single-engine Bellanca Viking plane was temporarily closing part of the highway Wednesday night in the Minneapolis-area city of Arden Hills, officials said.
Two people were on board, KMSP-TV reported. The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.
