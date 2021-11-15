Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is running for re-election, saying Monday he will seek a second term "because the fight for a fair economy is still on."

Ellison's campaign launch, conducted virtually, led off with a message focused on consumer protection. But Ellison — whose office gained international attention for the murder prosecution of Derek Chauvin this year — also made sure criminal justice played prominently in his pitch.

"In this moment and in this time, democracy is on the line, our economy is on the line and participation is the antidote to protect both," Ellison said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter were among those to speak out in favor of Ellison during Monday's campaign launch, which came months after Ellison's name surfaced as a potential candidate to run to replace retiring Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Ellison's office led the successful murder prosecution against Chauvin for the 2020 killing of George Floyd and it is also expected to try the other three former Minneapolis officers charged in connection with Floyd's death in March 2022.

Ellison has also since taken over the prosecution of ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Klobuchar delivered her remarks while seated in a car outside the White House, where she later watched President Joe Biden sign the infrastructure bill. Ellison's response to the COVID-19 pandemic — which took his mother's life last year — was also a steady theme during Monday's event.

"Minnesotans need to know that Keith is a relentless fighter for Minnesotans and on our side," Klobuchar said. "Keith doesn't take his orders from lobbyists, he takes his orders from the people of Minnesota. If want to make lasting progress for the families of Minnesota, we need partners like Keith Ellison."

Ellison was also joined by his son, Minneapolis City Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison, and the two spoke before a freshly unveiled, green-and-white campaign banner bearing the slogan: "Everyone Counts, Everyone Matters."

Ellison, a Democrat, defeated Republican Doug Wardlow to win his first term in 2018, replacing Lori Swanson. Ellison's race — which he won by barely 4 points — was the tightest statewide contest on that year's ballot. During the campaign, Ellison faced abuse accusations from an ex-girlfriend that could not be substantiated by a DFL Party investigation and did not result in criminal charges.

On Monday, Ellison vowed to broaden his support in the state.

"This effort, this campaign will continue to expand the electorate — we need maximum participation from every Minnesotan who cares about a fair economy and a fair society," Ellison said.

Ellison took office in 2019 behind an oft-repeated mantra that he wanted to fight for people to "afford their lives and live with dignity and respect." On Monday, for the first time, he added "safety" to that message.

Republican opponents are criticizing Ellison as not doing enough to prevent violent crime increases in the Twin Cities. They are also highlighting his support of the failed Minneapolis ballot measure to replace the city's police department.

"Keith Ellison lost the confidence of voters around the state the moment he chose 'Defund the Police' politics over the safety and well-being of Minnesotan," said Preya Samsundar, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. "Ellison's days as top cop are numbered as folks across Minnesota reject his radical agenda and will show that by electing a Republican who will value the rule of law, protect their families, and back the blue."

At least three candidates are so far seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Ellison: Wardlow, state Rep. Dennis Smith and attorney Lynne Torgerson.

