Attorney for one man charged in migrant family’s death on Canada-Minnesota border says he was duped

She said that co-defendant Harshkumar Patel recruited Shand many times as a driver for groups of people in Florida, where they lived and met, before asking him to start transporting passengers in the Midwest. The first such trip in December 2021 – which prosecutors say was the start of a conspiracy to illegally bring a series of Indian nationals over the northern border – took place after Patel directed Shand to pick up some people at Love’s Travel Stop in Drayton, N.D., and bring them to Chicago, according to Lopez.