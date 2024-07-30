DULUTH — Homeless encampments here won't be subject to misdemeanor charges, putting an end to weeks of heated debate.

During a marathon meeting, City Councilors Monday opted to tone down Mayor Roger Reinert's lightning rod proposal to criminalize camping on city property, but approved nearly a dozen other ordinances that city officials say will address some of the area's biggest problems.

"This amendment takes the criminal penalty out while also maintaining the ability to have someone moved to a safer place," Council President Roz Randorf said. "We know from police calls camping is not safe."

Several councilors proposed a change to Reinert's plan that capped a fine at $200 for camping on city property and removed the misdemeanor language. The revised ordinance passed 9-1, with Councilor Tara Swenson against it.

City Councilors also approved another $500,000 in federal pandemic relief aid toward efforts to build a triage shelter.

Since early July when Reinert and the city's police and fire chiefs announced potential ordinance changes, hundreds of residents have weighed in on the complex problem of encampments. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled late last month that fining or jailing people for breaking anti-camping ordinances when there is no shelter available does not violate the Constitution. The decision gives local governments the license to cite and possibly arrest people in homeless encampments or other public spaces.

While city officials said they'd educate and warn before turning to enforcement, a misdemeanor would have meant a $1,000 fine or 90 days in jail under Reinert's proposal.

Rochester approved a ban on homeless camps in February. Police there haven't cited or arrested anyone but have issued several warnings. The number of encampments has shrunk, but outreach workers say it's harder to find and connect with those experiencing homelessness now, as many seek places to hide.

City officials here said they didn't see the move as criminalizing, and argued that misdemeanors offer alternatives to a fine, such as diversionary and restitution-type programs in lieu of jail time and a record.

The Sixth Judicial Court in Duluth recently began a voluntary specialty court that hears misdemeanor charges in an effort to stabilize those committing lower-level crimes, although it costs money to participate.

About 600 people stayed at the city warming shelter during the winter of 2022-23, the latest figures available.

City officials have heard significant support from downtown employers as large as Essentia Health to small business owners like Duluth Coffee Co. Fear, quality of life and visitor perception were central to many arguments, some noting things they've seen and experienced, including drug use, defecation, violence and property destruction. One Essentia executive said at Monday's meeting that the health care system recorded 1,156 encounters on its Duluth campus in the past year with people who had no business there, a 46% increase from the prior year.

But the majority of public outcry has been in opposition to many of the new ordinances.







