Artistry runs wild in marathon posters

Her running buddies influenced her multi-paneled poster, she said. “I was actually really inspired by the folks that I know in my BIPOC running group,” she said. “Just trying to show that there are so many ways and so many people that might complete 26.2 miles and they don’t all look the same. They might not be the same ethnicity. They might not be the same body type. They’re training just as hard, and when you run 26.2 miles, you’re doing way more than most people, so that can be celebrated — absolutely.”