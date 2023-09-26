A 29-year gunman who robbed two Mall of America stores last August was sentenced to serve three years of probation and 120 days in the workhouse.

Cartier Alexander, of Woodbury, pleaded guilty in July to three counts of aggravated first-degree robbery. As part of his plea, one of the robbery charges was dropped. Alexander will avoid serving prison time if he follows the terms of probation handed down by Hennepin County District Judge John Lucas on Monday.

Lucas downward departed from sentencing guidelines for a number of reasons, according to court records. Treatment and court professionals found that Alexander is particularly amenable to probation and mental health treatment. The judge also noted that the crime was "less onerous than usual," and he "lacked substantial capacity for judgement." Records also note that Alexander shows remorse and accepts responsibility.

Prosecutors objected to the departure. According to the charges:

On Aug. 26, 2022, mall security apprehended Alexander and seized a loaded rifle from him.

Two Lids store employees said Alexander never pointed the rifle at them but did put it on the counter. He ordered them to put jerseys in a bag and left without paying. He also robbed a kiosk.

Earlier that day before going to MOA, he robbed silver chains from Twin Cities Pawn on E. Lake Street in Minneapolis.

The robberies happened about three weeks after non-fatal gunfire erupted inside MOA.

Alexander will have to serve four years at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility if he violates terms of his supervised probation within the next three years.

He reports Nov. 1 to the Hennepin County Workhouse and will be granted furlough for doctor appointments and mental health treatment.