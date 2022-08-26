A man carrying a long gun in the Mall of America midday Friday was tackled by law enforcement and detained.

Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Kimberly Clauson said no shots were fired, and the man was "not threatening" when mall security approached him before officers in her department arrived.

Star Tribune photo editor Kevin Martin was with his young daughter shortly after noon near the Crayola Experience store when their escalator heading up to Level 3 stopped and security began waving them through. They turned the corner, and he saw police subdue a man and take a long gun, which appeared to be a rifle.

"They were all over him," Martin said. "I don't know how they found him or if he walked in with it in plain view."

Police and mall security escorted the man away. Martin said there was no lockdown alert nor panicked shoppers fleeing.

"It got really quiet," Martin said. "Everyone was just standing in stores, I don't think people really understood what was going on."

This incident comes about three weeks after gunfire erupted inside the crowded mall.

Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis ,and Rashad Jamal May, 23, of Burnsville, were arrested during a traffic stop a week later in Chicago and have been charged with second-degree assault and felony discharge of a dangerous weapon. They remained jailed Friday in Cook County, Ill.

The two were shown in mall surveillance video fleeing a fight among four other individuals that led to Lark allegedly firing several shots. No one was injured in the incident that sent shoppers scurrying and led the mall into lockdown.

On Dec. 31, two people were shot and wounded following a dispute on the mall's third floor.

Kahlil M. Wiley pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in connection with that shooting.