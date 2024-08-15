Ruling: Fetus can be referred to as 'unborn human being' in Arizona abortion measure voter pamphlet

In Missouri, for example, Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey stonewalled the abortion-rights campaign for months before the secretary of state, Republican Jay Ashcroft, tried to describe the proposal to voters as allowing ''dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.'' A state appeals court last year ruled that Ashcroft's wording was politically partisan and tossed it out. In Florida, language was at the center of attempts by the state's Republican attorney general to keep a proposed abortion rights amendment off the ballot. Many of these strategies build off of those seen last year in Ohio, where voters overwhelmingly passed a state constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights.