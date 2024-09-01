Apple River tubing carries on 2 years after teenager’s death

That’s the larger picture for Somerset and St. Croix County: The region has seen new houses erected, new businesses arriving at the local Chamber of Commerce meetings, and more interest in general from people in the Twin Cities as development pushes east across the St. Croix Crossing Bridge and further into Wisconsin. St. Croix County is often cited as the fastest growing in the state, while the Village of Somerset saw its valuation double in the past five years, according to Village of Somerset Economic Development Director Bob Gunther.