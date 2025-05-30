Answering your questions about President Trump's tariffs

Another possibility is Section 338 of the Trade Act of 1930, which allows tariffs of up to 50% for countries that have discriminated against U.S. imports. It doesn't require a government agency to investigate anything. And Section 201 of the 1974 Trade Act allows duties to be imposed of up to 50%, but only after an investigation that establishes that imports have harmed a specific U.S. industry. That law was used to slap tariffs on some solar products in 2018.