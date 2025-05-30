Answering your questions about President Trump's tariffs

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January determined to overturn decades of American policy and build a tariff wall around a U.S. economy that used to be pretty much wide open to foreign products.
In the process, he has rattled financial markets and worried consumers with an ever-changing lineup of import taxes. The pattern goes something like this: He'll announce new tariffs, then suspend them, then come up with new ones. The uncertainty has paralyzed businesses who don't know what to expect. And economists worry that the tariffs will push up prices and hurt economic growth.
Trump says the tariffs will protect American industry, lure factories back to the United States and raise money for the federal government.
But a court case this week has raised doubts about how far he can go in asserting his power to tax imports.
The Associated Press asked for your questions about Trump's tariffs. Here are a few of them, along with our answers:
Can Trump impose tariffs without congressional approval?
The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to establish taxes. That includes tariffs, which are just a tax on imports. Over the years, however, Congress has ceded some authority to impose tariffs to the president under various laws.
For example, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 allows the president to slap taxes on imports that he says pose a threat to national security. Trump used Section 232 to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum in his first term and on cars and auto parts in his second. But Section 232 requires a Commerce Department investigation, which takes time.