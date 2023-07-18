Another Dirty Canadian Cool Front

3rd Driest Summer Halfway Point For MSP

The stretch from June 1st to August 30th is known as meteorological summer, which is typically the warmest 3 months on average for the northern hemisphere. This is also the wettest season of the year, averaging nearly 13" of rain. We've now just passed the halfway point of meteorological summer and we've only picked up 1.69" of rain at the MSP Airport, which is tied for the 3rd driest start to any summer on record. The driest such period was back in 1988, when only 1.10" of rain fell.

60 Day Precipitation Anomaly

The map below shows the 60 day precipitation anomaly, which indicates that some locations are nearly -3.00" to nearly -7.00" below average (in red/pink) since mid May. Spots in Southwestern and northwestern Minnesota still have a bit of a surplus, but much of the region is well below average precipitation.

Drought Update

It has been an extremely dry stretch of weather across much of the station over the last several weeks. Only a few locations have seen decent pockets of rain, but the drought is expanding. Severe drought conditions have expanded from nearly 8.5% last week to nearly 11% this week, which encompasses parts of the east Metro. Moderate drought increased from 57% last week to 64% this week. We need rain!

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook through the upcoming weekend shows a few pockets of heavier rain, mainly across the northern half of the state. Folks across the southern half of the state will stay mainly dry with only a few tenths of an inch of rain here and there.

Severe Risk on Wednesday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is an isolated risk of strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of Central and Southern Minnesota on Wednesday. A few storms later in the day could produce gusty winds and hail, which includes the Twin Cities.

Simulated Radar

The simulated radar from AM Tuesday to Wednesday Night sows another storm system moving through the region with a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly on Wednesday. Some of the storms could be a little on the strong side with gusty winds and hail possible. There could be a few pockets of heavier rainfall in some of the stronger storms, but beneficial rains won't be widespread.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, July 18th will be quiet and dry with temperatures warming into the lower 80s by the afternoon. Skies may still be a little hazy, but certainly not as hazy as it was over the weekend.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Tuesday shows temps starting around 60F in the morning and topping out in the lower 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be dry with a few clouds and a little bit of haze thanks to those Canadian wildfires. Southerly winds won't be strong as they were yesterday, but there could be a few 15mph gusts later in the day.

Weather Outlook For Tuesday

Temps across the region on Tuesday will warm into the 70s and 80s, which will be at or slightly below average for mid July. Much of the state will remain dry Tuesday, but unsettled weather across the Dakotas will move east into Minnesota on Wednesday.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows highs warming into the low to mid 80s, which will be pretty close to average for this time of the year.

Stickier Dewpoints Linger Early This Week

Dewpoints over the next several days will be pretty comfortable with readings in the 50s and lower 60s, which won't be too bad. Anything above 60F is typically a little uncomfortable, but thanks to the extremely dry weather over the last several days, dewpoints have been a little lower too.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities will be fairly quiet through early next week with temps running a little cooler than average as well. Isolated showers and storms develop midweek with temps warming back into the mid/upper 80s, which will be slightly above average.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis will be a little cooler as we slide through the next few days. Readings get a little warm as we approach the 2nd half of next week and beyond. The end of July could be a little hotter with more 90s in the forecast.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions across parts of the Central US will be unsettled at times with chances of showers and thunderstorms drifting through. There could be a few isolated severe storms with locally heavy rainfall, but the most unsettled weather appears to be developing along and east of the Mississippi River Valley. The Western US will remain mostly hot and dry as the heat dome continues.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the nation, including the Midwest.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook shows drier than average conditions across the Central US.

Another Dirty Canadian Cool Front

By Paul Douglas

Now we know what a goldfish must feel like, peering up through a filthy aquarium. Yesterday the smoky air hovering above Twin Cities was the 4th most polluted of any major city on the planet. 26 days of Air Quality Alerts across the state of Minnesota so far in 2023, smashing the old record (21 days in 2021). At the rate we're going we may see 30-40 days of alerts from unrelenting Canadian wildfires. Yeah, this is getting old.

But at least we're not experiencing biblical floods or face-melting heat. Pick your poison. I'm worried about hurricane season. I saw a water temperature of 98F in the Florida Everglades. I've never seen that before.

Today will be gusty and cool with 70s and a few showers north and east of MSP. The next opportunity for a few lonely T-storms will come Wednesday, but you'll be shocked to hear that this is not a wet pattern we're in. We are defaulting to drought, and odds favor it will get worse.

Long range models hint at more 90s by the end of July, so enjoy all this free A/C!

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 62. High 83.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated t-shower overnight. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 64.

WEDNESDAY: Few showers and T-storms. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 64. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Breezy, a few scrappy clouds. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up. 66. High 82.

FRIDAY: Warm sunshine, less wind. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 67. High 86.

SATURDAY: Sunny and lake-worthy. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.

SUNDAY: Windy, stray shower. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 76.

MONDAY: Sunny peeks, comfortably cool. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 75.

This Day in Weather History

July 18th

2000: Fall apparel makes an early debut with a 60 degree high temperature at the Twin Cities, 54 at Brainerd and 52 at Cambridge.

1970: A tornado slices right through the center of Miltona.

1867: The greatest 'unofficial' rainstorm in Minnesota history is reported. 36 inches of rain is recorded in 36 hours near Sauk Center. Disastrous flooding occurs in central Minnesota. The Pomme De Terre river becomes impassable; a courier attempted to cross on horseback and drowned. Flooding also occurs on the Mississippi, with millions of logs lost on the river.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 18th

Average High: 84F (Record: 101F set in 1940)

Average Low: 66F (Record: 49F set in 1873)

Record Rainfall:2.94" set in 1895

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 18th

Sunrise: 5:43m

Sunset: 8:54pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 10 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: 1 Minute & 46 Seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 26 minutes

Moon Phase for July 18th at Midnight

1.5 Days Since New Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will be extremely hot across the Southern and Western US, where a number of record highs will be possible.

National Weather Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday will feature isolated thunderstorms across parts of the Central US.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Wednesday shows isolated storms here and there across parts of the nation. Some of the storms could be a strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Central and Eastern US. Some of the heaviest rains could once again fall across parts of the Northeastern US, where recent flooding occurred. Meanwhile, the Western US will remain hot and mostly dry with the exception of the Desert Southwestern, where monsoon storms will be possible.

Climate Stories

"What's Happening in the Ocean, and Why It Matters to You and Me"

"Over the last five decades, we've burned enough coal, gas and oil, cut down enough trees, and produced enough other emissions to trap some six billion Hiroshima bombs' worth of heat inside the climate system. Shockingly, though, only 1 percent of that heat has ended up in the atmosphere. As extreme as the "global weirding" we're experiencing today is—people broiling under weeks of heat waves, wildfire smoke turning the skies orange, crops withering in prolonged drought, intense downpours inundating homes—most of it results from only a small fraction of all the heat that's been building up in the climate system. Instead, the majority of that estimated 380 zettajoules of heat, nearly 90 percent of it, is going into the ocean. There, it's setting ocean heat records year after year and driving increasingly severe marine heat waves. The ocean also absorbs about 30 percent of the carbon humans produce, adding up to almost 200 billion tons since the industrial revolution."

See more from Scientific American HERE:

"'An Unstoppable Force': Wind and Solar to Produce More Than a Third of Global Power by 2030, Report Says"

"Solar and wind projects are on course to make up more than a third of global energy capacity by 2030, according to a report by U.S.-based clean energy nonprofit the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI). The report said the growth demonstrates that the energy sector will be able to take the necessary steps to meet worldwide climate targets, reported Reuters. Solar and wind currently generate around 12 percent of electricity worldwide, but that is expected to grow to a minimum of 33 percent, offering less expensive energy and pushing out fossil fuel-generated power, the report said. "Exponential growth of clean energy is an unstoppable force that will put more spending power in the pockets of consumers," said Kingsmill Bond, senior principal at RMI, in a Climate Action press release. The research by RMI was conducted in cooperation with the $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund, started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. According to research from Systems Change Lab, eight countries have built solar and wind generation capacity faster than what is necessary to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the press release said."

See more from Eco Watch HERE:

"Can Extremely Reflective White Paint Save the Planet?"

"To stabilize global temperatures, humanity needs to replace the energy basis of industrial modernity. We must build vast constellations of wind and solar farms, lace continents with high-voltage transmission lines, replace all internal combustion engines with batteries, decarbonize heavy industry, increase the energy efficiency of our buildings, expand mass transit, and promote housing density, among myriad other things. Unless we just need to dump 139 billion gallons of extremely white paint across roughly 2 percent of the Earth's surface. This week, the New York Times reported on Xiulin Ruan's extraordinary feat of pigmentary engineering. A researcher at Purdue University, Ruan has spent years trying to develop a maximally reflective type of white paint, one that could bounce upwards of 95 percent of the sun's rays off of any given surface and then back out into deep space, cooling the planet in the process. Now, Ruan's team has engineered a shade that reflects 98 percent of sunlight."

See more from From NY Mag HERE:

