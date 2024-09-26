From the Editorial Board: An honest look at police abuses of force

The use-of-force study calls many areas in its principles “consistent blind spots“ for police in situations that involve restraints. ”Over and over,“ the report concludes, ”many have seen officers neglect to turn people onto their sides once handcuffed, insist on immobility instead of control, fail to monitor a person’s breathing closely, and, at times, fail to take seriously statements that a person cannot breathe. Poor coordination and communication between dispatchers and officers, dispatchers and EMS, and officers and EMS are also regular occurrences … .”