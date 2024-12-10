American health insurance is a mess

If our health insurance system is a house we live in all year, it’s time we recognize that the walls are crumbling and the roof is coming down. This is no way to live and the reality of the American health insurance mess is nothing to be proud of. I’m not asking for reform, to dither in the details and chip away at the corners, I am asking to tear the building down and build something we can actually live in. I would gladly have a clean deduction on my paycheck if I could go to the clinic when I want, see the doctor I want, and not have to spend hours every year agonizing about health insurance plans and live in fear that I’ve made a bad decision.