From that point to now — the final seven games of last season, which ended in a berth in the WNIT final, and seven games into her third season — some key numbers have changed. For example: In her first 60 games, Battle was a 24% three-point shooter. In her past 14? It’s 51.7. She is 12-for-19 this season. Her rebounding and scoring have remained consistent, but her shooting percentage is up and her assists are down. In her first 60 games, she had a 1.2-1 turnover-to-assist ratio. Since? Nearly 1.8-1. This season it’s been closer to 2-1.