Gophers women’s basketball improves to 7-0, dominate Montana in second game without injured Mara Braun
The Gophers jumped out to a 22-point lead after one quarter and never eased off against the Grizzlies.
A lot of points for the home team, no real drama after the opening minutes.
In their second game without injured guard Mara Braun, the Gophers routed the Montana 84-45.
The Gophers opened with a 29-7 first quarter, expanded their lead to 30 by halftime, then appeared to take their foot off the pedal in the second half, scoring just 32 points in the third and fourth quarters after scoring 52 in the first half.
But the Gophers (7-0) remained unbeaten heading into their Thanksgiving weekend tournament in New Orleans. They will play Houston on Friday and Louisiana on Saturday.
All five starters scored in double figures for the Gophers, who shot a modest 40.5% overall, but held the Grizzlies (3-3) to 25.5%, had a 19-1 edge on second-chance points and a 19-5 edge on points off turnovers. Minnesota posted season highs in rebounds (55) and assists (24) while winning their fifth game by 29 or more points.
Center Sophie Hart hit seven of 11 shots and scored a season-high 16 points. Mallory Heyer also had a season high in scoring (10), with nine rebounds. Amaya Battle scored 14 with a season-high eight assists and five rebounds. Grace Grocholski scored 14 and Tori McKinney 13.
The Gophers dominated from the start, leading by as many as 23 and still up 29-7 after the first quarter. On one end Minnesota held Montana to 3-for-12 shooting, turned their five turnovers into a 9-0 edge on points off turnovers and out-scored the Grizzlies 10-0 at the free throw line.
Battle and Hart both scored eight in the first, with Grocholski getting seven.
By the time the second quarter ended that lead was up to 52-22, seven Gophers players had scored and Montana was shooting a hair over 30 percent. Both McKinney and Heyer had six points to lead the Gophers in the second quarter and the two were a combined 4-for-5 on threes.
That momentum stalled in a listless third quarter in which the Gophers made just six of 19 shots and went 1-for-8 on threes. Still, the lead grew by a point to 31 entering the fourth.
