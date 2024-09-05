Alaska law saying only doctors can provide abortions is unconstitutional, judge rules

Planned Parenthood in its lawsuit argued there was no medical justification for the restriction and noted that advanced practice clinicians — which include advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants — provide services that are ''comparably or more complex'' than medication abortion or aspiration, such as delivering babies and removing and inserting intrauterine contraceptive devices. Those care providers help fill a void in the largely rural state where some communities lack regular access to doctors, according to the group's lawsuit.