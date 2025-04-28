A pregnant woman under Israel's blockade in Gaza's ruins fears for her baby

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza City — Nearly seven months pregnant, Yasmine Siam couldn't sleep, living in a crowded tent camp in Gaza and shaken often by Israeli bombardment. She couldn't find proper food and hadn't eaten meat for more than a month. Weak and losing weight, she saw doctors every day. There was little they could do.
One night this month, pain shot through her. She worried labor was starting but was too terrified of gunfire to leave her tent. Siam waited till daybreak to walk to the nearest mobile clinic. The medics told her to go to Nasser Hospital, miles away.
She had to take a donkey cart, jolted by every bump in the bombed-out roads. Exhausted, the 24-year-old found a wall to lean on for the hourslong wait for a doctor.
An ultrasound showed her baby was fine. Siam had a urinary tract infection and was underweight: 57 kilos (125 pounds), down 6 kilos (13 pounds) from weeks earlier. The doctor prescribed medicine and told her what every other doctor did: Eat better.
''Where do I get the food?'' Siam said, out of breath as she spoke to The Associated Press on April 9 after returning to her tent outside the southern city of Khan Younis.
''I am not worried about me. I am worried about my son,'' she said. ''It would be terrible if I lose him.''
With Gaza decimated, miscarriages rise
Siam's troubled pregnancy has become the norm in Gaza. Israel's 18-month-old military campaign decimating the territory has made pregnancy and childbirth more dangerous, even fatal, for Palestinian women and their babies.