Meet the Walzes: Wife Gwen, two kids round out Minnesota’s first family

Gov. Tim Walz often mentions his family in speeches and stories, and they have helped influence the Democratic governor’s policies.
Now Minnesota’s first family ― the governor’s wife, Gwen Walz, and their two kids, Hope and Gus — are landing in the national spotlight after Kamala Harris picked Walz as her vice presidential running mate.
Here’s a look at the Walz family.
Gwen Walz
Gwen Walz, 58, became the first first lady in Minnesota history to have an office down the hall from the governor. She has been a strong voice on criminal justice reform, gun control measures and education during her husband’s tenure at the State Capitol, speaking at news conferences and pushing for change behind the scenes.
She grew up in Ivanhoe, in western Minnesota. Her parents were educators and small business owners, according to her biography on the governor’s website. She graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College and also has a degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Her first teaching job was in a small city in Nebraska, where she met Walz. She taught English, he taught social studies. On their first date, they went to a movie, followed by dinner at the only restaurant in town that wasn’t a bar: Hardee’s. Their honeymoon was spent on a school trip to China, which they organized for their students.