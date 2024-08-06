Who is Gwen Walz? A mom, a teacher and an adviser to her husband

Months ago, Gwen Walz agreed to speak to a hotel ballroom full of school administrators on a Tuesday morning in August. Turns out that Tuesday morning would be the day her husband Gov. Tim Walz would be announced as the Democrats’ vice presidential candidate.
Given the headlines, Deb Henton, executive director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, wasn’t sure Gwen Walz would make it.
But by 8:20 a.m., as the room buzzed with news of Kamala Harris’ running mate, the longtime teacher, educator and administrator took the stage to a standing ovation.
“She fit it into her schedule,” Henton said. “It was very tight, but she fit it in.”
The fact that she showed up says a lot about Gwen Walz’s leadership, Henton continued. So did her speech, which hit on a familiar theme for Minnesota’s first lady: ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive, reaching their potential, according to Henton.
More than many of the state’s recent first ladies, Gwen Walz has taken an active role in shaping policy, especially on the topics of education, criminal justice reform and the intersection of the two: offering college courses to those in prison. Walz not only has her husband’s ear — she has her own office at the Capitol.