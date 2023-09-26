Bonnie Haugen, a dairy farmer in rural Fillmore County in the southeastern corner of Minnesota, watches her mailbox each month for a check from the federal government.

In normal years, her Dairy Margin Coverage insurance program check — a U.S. Department of Agriculture program to buffer dairy producers from the viciousness of commodity cycles — might be close to zero.

But throughout the milking season of 2023, with dairy prices stuck in the basement, Haugen said that assistance has helped her operation avoid major losses.

"It's averaged about $9,000 a month," Haugen said Tuesday morning.

But she might not see a check come October — at least not right away, if the federal government shuts down.

"There's going to be nobody in the [local Farm Service Agency] office to do that paperwork," Haugen said.

With the nation on the brink of another federal government shutdown, the potential pain felt by Americans across the country is coming into sharper relief with days to go before an Oct. 1 deadline.

On Monday during a White House press briefing, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack warned that a federal shutdown would reach into virtually every county in the nation. It would close local USDA offices, halt government-backed home loans to rural Americans and even further beleaguer efforts to reauthorize the quinquennial federal farm bill, as tens of thousands of staff, including some who help with technical assistance on proposed legislation, will be furloughed.

"Phone's not going to get answered because there's no one there," said Vilsack. "Why aren't they there? Because we're in a shutdown. That's why it's so ridiculous for us to talk about this."

The shuttering of the federal government, with Congress embroiled in debates over how to fund the government, could impact a wide fabric of American society, from tourists wishing to visit national parks or travel abroad.

But few federal agencies exemplify the sheer breadth of public services that could be impacted under a shutdown as USDA, which also administers critical nutrition assistance and hires staff to inspect slaughterhouses.

While food stamps, also called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will continue at least through October, Vilsack said on Monday, a smaller program tailored for mothers and babies — the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program— only has enough funds for one or two days, in most states.

"If we have a shutdown, WIC shuts down," said Vilsack. "And that means nutrition assistance to those moms and children shuts down."

On average, about 100,000 low-income pregnant and breastfeeding women, babies and children 5-years-old and under in Minnesota received WIC assistance to buy healthy foods last year, according to the state health department.

Dave New shopped in the Twin Cites Mobile Market bus outside Parkway Gardens Senior Apartment Community in St. Paul in 2022. The Food Group, a New Hope-based food bank, is looking to expand the mobile market to more areas with young mothers and children if the federal government shuts down.

As a result, the 350 food shelves across Minnesota already inundated by record numbers of visitors are now bracing for yet another spike in need, especially from young women and children.

"A shutdown absolutely hurts the most vulnerable in Minnesota," said Sophia Lenarz-Coy, the executive director of The Food Group in New Hope, one of the seven food banks in Minnesota that provide food to food shelves. "The community needs food more than ever."

Just last month, 439,000 Minnesotans received food stamps — 56,000 more Minnesotans receiving food stamps than in August 2019. Food shelves recorded more visitors last year than any other year on record, and the number of food shelf visits this year could shatter those records. Through July, food shelf visits across Minnesota were up 29% from the same period last year, according to Hunger Solutions Minnesota.

Food shelves are preparing to serve more people, especially young families if the government shutdown cuts off WIC assistance and SNAP.

"It just comes at such a challenging time," Lenarz-Coy said. "It will just mean incredible strain on a system that's already at capacity. We will try to get creative with programming, but there are no new resources coming in."

Back in Fillmore County, Haugen notes that for many farmers across drought-ravaged Minnesota, the Farm Service Agency offices scattered in nearly every county offer assistance to beef producers who may have lost cattle in the heat to herd managers, such as herself, who lost forage.

She has an early November appointment on the books for the FSA office in nearby Preston. But if Congress is unable to keep the government open, that important meeting to apply for assistance, too, will be delayed.

"Who knows when we will be able to apply?" said Haugen.