The Minnesota Senate will vote Tuesday on a bill that would guarantee free school meals for all students, possibly sending it to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.

The measure to provide free lunch and breakfast to every student regardless of their family's income would cost upwards of $200 million annually. House Democrats approved the bill last month on a party-line vote. State lawmakers have a $17.5 billion surplus on the bottom line to fund their priorities this year.

The bill could provide relief to Minnesota families who don't qualify for free or reduced-price school meals but still struggle to pay out of pocket for them.

Hunger Solutions, a school nutrition advocacy group, estimates that one in six Minnesota students are food-insecure. Of those students, 25% are from households that don't qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

Supporters say giving students access to free school meals will help them perform better in the classroom because they won't go hungry. Critics have expressed concern about the bill's price tag, saying the state should provide free school meals only to those who can't afford them.

Walz included the universal school meals policy in his budget proposal earlier this year. He is expected to sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

