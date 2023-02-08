The number of Minnesotans seeking help from food shelves across the state ballooned in 2022 to a record high, with new data Wednesday exceeding preliminary projections.

Minnesotans visited the state's food shelves more than 5.6 million times in 2022 — some 400,000 more visits than predicted last fall, according to Wednesday's new data released by Hunger Solutions Minnesota. That's nearly 2 million more visits to food shelves than in either 2021 or in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, a more than 50% increase.

"There's really no one who escapes the blow of poverty," said Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions. "It hits everyone all across the board."

Food shelves are pressing policymakers at the State Capitol to pass legislation that would provide $5 million in emergency relief to food shelves. Last year, efforts to increase state funding by $8 million to support the state's 470 food shelves and food programs failed to pass, but supporters are optimistic about this year's legislation given the state's record-breaking surplus of $17.5 billion.

Gov. Tim Walz's budget also includes $12 million for food shelves and $6 million in 2023. Moriarty said the $5 million is needed at a minimum to sustain food shelves.

"Last year was for sure our biggest year ever," said Jason Viana, executive director of the Open Door, a food shelf in Eagan. "We're full across the board ... the demand spiked in the last quarter of the year."

The Dakota County food shelf has turned people away when it's run out of food and paused this month a drive-through food distribution that started in the pandemic because so many people were showing up. In north and east metro suburbs, food shelves are responding to high spikes in demand, with Anoka and Washington counties among the top counties with the highest percentage increase in food shelf visits from 2021 to 2022.

He and other local food shelf leaders say the rising inflation and the higher cost of living coupled with the end of special financial support — from pandemic-related stimulus checks to eviction moratoriums — is drawing more people to seek out the free food assistance, some for the very first time.

"The cost of living has just gotten so much," he said. "If I had more capacity, the number [of people in need] would be even bigger ... we don't track the number of people we don't get to."

Next month, extra food stamps issued during the pandemic are set to end, reverting back to standard amounts in April. The extra money increased the amount that participants received on food stamps, also called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to the maximum allotment for their household, with at least $95 more a month.

The number of Minnesotans using food stamps has also gone up in the last three years. In 2019, about 380,000 residents on average used food stamps each month. In December 2022, an additional more than 70,000 residents received food stamps.

With food prices expected to continue to rise this year, food shelves are expecting to continue to serve a record number of adults, children and seniors.

In Eagan, Open Door spent three times the amount of money on food in 2022 than 2021 — a price hike reflective of both the increase in people in need and the higher food costs that food shelves also have to weather. The nonprofit has added fundraising employees to beef up donations, which jumped at the start of the pandemic but have since waned.

"When we have more help, we give more help," Viana said, adding that there was unmet need before the pandemic. "We don't expect our demand to go down. There's a lot of unmet need in Dakota County."

Open Door, which started in a church closet, now serves more than 17,000 Dakota County residents each month and has 14 employees. Just this month, the nonprofit opened a new facility with double the space in part to meet the rising need. Many of the people showing up for free food live in single-family homes and may not apply for food stamps but are struggling financially after a crisis — from unexpected medical expenses to costly car repairs, Viana said.

Poverty is more hidden in the suburbs, he said, not isolated to one neighborhood but spread out in pockets all over the place, spurring mobile food deliveries to some 30 spots across the county.

The three highest percentage increase in food shelf visits from 2021 to 2022 occurred in rural Minnesota in Lincoln, Faribault and Itasca counties.

HOW TO GET HELP

To apply for food stamps or other benefits, go to mnbenefits.mn.gov. To see if you're eligible for food stamps or to find free meals and food shelves, go to hungersolutions.org or call the Minnesota Food HelpLine at 1-888-711-1151. Call 211, run by the Greater Twin Cities United Way, to be connected with food, mental health or housing assistance.