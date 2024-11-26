After delay, Trump signs agreement with Biden White House to begin formal transition handoff

''Like President Biden said to the American people from the Rose Garden and directly to President-elect Trump, he is committed to an orderly transition,'' said White House spokesperson Saloni Sharma. ''President-elect Trump and his team will be in seat on January 20 at 12 pm – and they will immediately be responsible for a range of domestic and global challenges, foreseen and unforeseen. A smooth transition is critical to the safety and security of the American people who are counting on their leaders to be responsible and prepared.''